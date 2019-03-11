There is no goalkeeper crisis at Kaizer Chiefs‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Far from it‚ the coach said‚ after he raised eyebrows bringing Bruce Bvuma into goal for Amakhosi's 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening‚ dropping Daniel Alpeyi to the bench.

Middendorp explained the decision was based purely on Bvuma needing game time ahead of a match that is Chiefs' most likely source of preventing a fourth-straight season without a trophy - their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Cape Town City at Mbombela Stadium on March 31.

Akpeyi - signed by Chiefs in late January after Virgil Vries had struggled with costly errors filling in for the injured Itumeleng Khune - is cup tied for the Nedbank‚ and 23-year-old keeping prospect Bvuma will have to play against City.