After wielding the selection axe almost homicidally in the build-up to the game against the Jaguares‚ Lions coach Swys de Bruin had a simple message for the men who suffered in the carnage.

“That’s healthy. They’ve got to push and work‚” said De Bruin after his side bounced back to record a 47-39 Super Rugby win over the Jaguares at Ellis Park.

De Bruin selected an inexperienced side that included five u21 players but his team played without the shackles that so hamstrung them a week earlier against the Bulls.

“Look we are still going to rotate. There are a few good players… a few Springboks we didn’t play. You’ve got to push for your jersey now.

“There are also a few guys due to come back from injury. Jacobie Adriaanse will be in contention on the tighthead side‚ we are hoping Marvin Orie will be ready‚” he said about next week’s game against the Rebels.

“Cyle Brink is very close‚ Warren Whiteley is another three weeks away.”