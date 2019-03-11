Steve Komphela hits back! Five soccer stories from the weekend
A lot happened in the world of soccer over the weekend - on and off the field.
From Maritzburg United's loss to Kaizer Chiefs to Steve Komphela's response to his impersonator, here are five top soccer stories from the weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United
Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was far from impressed by Sunday's game, which saw his team lose to Amakhosi by 1-0.
Tinkler said the team's failure to take advantage of all the opportunities they had speaks volumes about the amount of pressure they are under and their deteriorating confidence.
"We had moments, but we seemed to play with a certain amount of fear," he said.
United are currently at the tail-end of the PSL log with 17 points.
Steve Komphela's response to his impersonator
"I'm not looking at the man himself, I'm looking at the ones behind him."
This was Steve Komphela's response to questions about Smangaliso Mdluli, a 20-year-old student from the University of Johannesburg who has gained fame by posting videos in which he impersonates the Golden Arrows coach.
Komphela says Mdluli, who posts videos on Twitter, is disrespecting him. "There is a general tendency, when a black man is given the platform, to disrespect people, bring them down - or when all those fail, then there is a smear campaign," he said.
Wits vs AmaZulu
Bidvest Wits lost to AmaZulu on Saturday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.
AmaZulu striker Bongi Ntuli scored the first goal. The second was scored by midfielder Ovidy Karuru.
Bidvest Wits are currently fourth on the premiership log with 38 points, while AmaZulu are in 10th with 36 points.
Mosimane asks PSL to postpone match
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane wants the PSL to further postpone his team's Absa premiership match against Maritzburg United. This comes after he rejected March 29 as the date for the game, saying it's too soon.
Sundowns, who are in Group A of the CAF Champions League, will head to Morocco this week to meet Wydad Casablancha on Saturday.
Hlompho Kekana for midfielder of the season
Mosimane has spoken openly about who he believes deserves the title of the PSL's midfielder of the season.
He said Hlompho Kekana always shows maturity, adding that he has been nominated for five years but has never won.
"He is doing it for Bafana, big time. I mean really, when you see Kekana, you ask yourself, who is going to replace him?" said Mosimane.