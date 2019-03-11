Steve Komphela hits back! Five soccer stories from the weekend

A lot happened in the world of soccer over the weekend - on and off the field.

From Maritzburg United's loss to Kaizer Chiefs to Steve Komphela's response to his impersonator, here are five top soccer stories from the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was far from impressed by Sunday's game, which saw his team lose to Amakhosi by 1-0.

Tinkler said the team's failure to take advantage of all the opportunities they had speaks volumes about the amount of pressure they are under and their deteriorating confidence.

"We had moments, but we seemed to play with a certain amount of fear," he said.

United are currently at the tail-end of the PSL log with 17 points.