’Lobi Stars gave us a small bus in Nigeria but we gave them the biggest bus in SA‚’ says Mosimane

Fiery Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the treatment that is often reserved for South African sides on the continent is unacceptable and old fashioned.

Sundowns beat Nigeria side Lobi Stars 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League and the forthright Mosimane‚ who never minces his words‚ reflected on the treatment they received when they faced the selfsame side in the away leg in Enugu at the beginning of the year.

“I don’t want it to be personal‚ all I will say is that SA teams playing in the Champions League or Confederation Cup have never ever had a team coming here (to SA) and denying them a pitch to train‚” Mosimane said.

‘‘They (Lobi Stars) gave us a small bus in Nigeria but we gave them the biggest bus (here in SA) and we responded on the pitch.