Kyle White crowned City Lodge 3 Beaches champion

Pearson High School pupil Kyle White and Summerwood Primary School’s Robyn Hough were the individual winners having swum from Pollok Beach to Hobie Beach in the City Lodge Hotels 3 Beaches Challenge on Sunday.

Despite the forecast of inclement weather that never arrived, a record entry of just under 250 participants took part in the race which incorporated the Bay’s beautiful coastline from Pollok Beach all the way down to Kings Beach.

Swimmers exited the water around a transition area about 50m up at Pollok beach, swum to Humewood Beach, around a similar beach transition, then back in the water to Kings Beach before the return run leg.

Josh Tucker was the early leader going through transition at Hobie Beach but White had a fast transition at Kings Beach to take the lead and didn't look back over the 3.5km run.

Kian and Lisa Claasen were the fastest Duo team ahead of Liquid Lines' Tim Briscoe and Michael Lindsay with Tough Houghs' Greg and Megan Hough placing third overall.