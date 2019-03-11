Kyle White crowned City Lodge 3 Beaches champion
Robyn Hough claims women's individual title
Pearson High School pupil Kyle White and Summerwood Primary School’s Robyn Hough were the individual winners having swum from Pollok Beach to Hobie Beach in the City Lodge Hotels 3 Beaches Challenge on Sunday.
Despite the forecast of inclement weather that never arrived, a record entry of just under 250 participants took part in the race which incorporated the Bay’s beautiful coastline from Pollok Beach all the way down to Kings Beach.
Swimmers exited the water around a transition area about 50m up at Pollok beach, swum to Humewood Beach, around a similar beach transition, then back in the water to Kings Beach before the return run leg.
Josh Tucker was the early leader going through transition at Hobie Beach but White had a fast transition at Kings Beach to take the lead and didn't look back over the 3.5km run.
Kian and Lisa Claasen were the fastest Duo team ahead of Liquid Lines' Tim Briscoe and Michael Lindsay with Tough Houghs' Greg and Megan Hough placing third overall.
The 3 Beaches Challenge offers something different in Port Elizabeth for the open water swimmers.Glenn Pappin-Town Lodge Port Elizabeth General Manager
In the quad team, it was the Loftes family of Howard, Nina, Zara and Callum who took the honours ahead of The Uncalled 4 (Aimee Pohlmann, Astin Sampson, Keith Sparks & Nicola Weber) with team JYS (Siphosethu and Yanelisa Nomoyi) in third place.
The race was open to individuals who swam all three swim legs and then did the run, teams of two with one swimmer doing all three swim legs before tagging their runner as well as teams of four with individual swimmers doing each of the three legs and a runner.
"The 3 Beaches Challenge offers something different in Port Elizabeth for the open water swimmers and also enables family members to join in on the fun by taking part in the run or swim legs." said Town Lodge Port Elizabeth General Manager Glenn Pappin.
"The uniqueness of the event seems to draw more and more people each year and we're proud to be associated with this Zsports Event."
The race was rounded off with a prize giving at the Summerstrand Lifesaving Club.
The next open water swimming event in the Bay will be the aQuellé Ocean Racing Series coming up this Sunday at Hobie Beach.
For full results on Sunday's 3 Beaches Challenge, please see the website www.3beaches.co.za