Kelsey van Schoor claims second junior title at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Wind no obstacle for Kelsey as she crossed the line in eight position overall

Kelsey, 17, was also the first rider Eastern Cape rider across the line and finished eight overall in the 78km showpiece as she claimed the junior title for a second year running at the world’s largest timed cycling race.

