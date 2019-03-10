Venus Williams surges, defending champ Naomi Osaka nervous but wins at Indian Wells

Venus Williams fought back to down third seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 7-5 6-4 and reach the BNP Paribas Open third round on Saturday, while Naomi Osaka got her title defence off to a flying start with a straight sets win over Kristina Mladenovic.

World number one Osaka beat Mladenovic 6-3 6-4, the win under the stadium court lights sweet revenge for the reigning U.S. and Australian Open champion after she lost to the same opponent in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships first round last month.

Osaka said it was the first time she had felt the pressure of defending a title.

"I've never been a defending champion before so I was pretty nervous and I'm glad I got the win," the Japanese 21-year-old said.

American Williams, 38, turned back the clock in the final two sets at Indian Wells, dialling up the speed on her first serves and playing stout defence to seal a win that looked unlikely when she was down a double break in the second set.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion threw her arms in the air and let out a roar when Kvitova sent a ball long on match point -- the Czech's 56th unforced error of the day.

Williams tipped her hat to the two-times Wimbledon champion after the hard-fought contest.

"