Manchester City open gap to pile the pressure on Liverpool

Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick in Manchester City ’s 3-1 win over Watford lifted the champions four points clear at the top of the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur faltered again with a 2-1 loss at Southampton yesterday.

On a landmark day for England strikers,with Harry Kane scoring his 200th goal for clubs and country in Spurs’ defeat and Jamie Vardy notching his 100th and 101st for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Fulham, Sterling took pride of place.

City took advantage of Sterling being given a contentious goal just after halftime before he struck a minute later and completed his treble in 13 minutes.

Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back within 17 seconds of being brought on as a substitute but Pep Guardiola’s men moved on to 74 points from 30 games, four clear of Liverpool,who host Burnley today.

Sterling ’s opening goal was awarded after originally being ruled out for offside.A discussion between referee Paul Tierney and his assistant saw the decision reversed. But there was no argument about the other two as Sterling made it 15 league goals for the season.