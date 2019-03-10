Mamelodi Sundowns overpower Lobi Stars to keep Group A top spot

Mamelodi Sundowns reserve their best for the Caf Champions League.

They have flattered to deceive in the Absa Premiership lately with only one win out of their last five matches, a run that also includes three draws and one loss, but they were a different beast in this comprehensive 3-0 demolition of Lobi Stars from Nigeria on Saturday night.

Even though they have been inconsistent in the league recently, they remain in the hunt to defend their title and coach Pitso Mosimane will be satisfied that this win maintained their place at the top of Group A with ten points and one round of matches remaining.

The Brazilians travel to Morocco to take on second placed Wydad Casablanca, who have seven points, in their last group match on Saturday in Rabat needing a draw to safely progress to the quarter-finals stage.

Wydad are in a spot of bother as they lost 2-0 to Asec Mimosas in the other game of the group on Saturday afternoon in Abidjan and this win has taken the Ivorians to seven points on the standings.

In front of a near capacity crowd, Sundowns effectively wrapped up this encounter in the first half where they played effective and attacking football that yielded three good goals by Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe.

The score may give suggestions that it was a walk in the park but the Brazilians had to step up and manage this game effectively with the experience of the likes of Wayne Arendse, Thapelo Morena, captain Hlompho Kekana, Zwane, Maboe and Gaston Sirino.