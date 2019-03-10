Felix Auger-Aliassime outguns Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime won a battle of young guns by beating ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 18-year-old, the youngest player in the world top 100, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to take down the 20-year-old Greek - the youngest player in the top 10.

While the outcome was an upset on paper, Auger-Aliassime held a 3-0 advantage over Tsitsipas when they met as juniors.

"I didn't know what to expect today because he's a completely different player (now)," said Auger-Aliassime after their morning match.

"I believe in myself. I thought I had my chances. I served really well today, so that was obviously a big key."

Next up for last month's Rio Open finalist is Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(3) 6-4 in a chillier evening session.

World number one Novak Djokovic picked up steam during his second-round match against American Bjorn Fratangelo under the lights on the stadium court as he goes in search of his 74th ATP title.

Djokovic sprinted over to the stands to shake hands with his idol, 14-times Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, immediately after the 7-6(5) 6-2 win.