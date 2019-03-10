Eric Tinkler pulling out his hair in frustration after Kaizer Chiefs loss

"Right now‚ with the short period that I've been at the club‚ when I look at the away games - like the game against Wits - I thought we performed well‚" he said.

"We had moments. But we still seemed to play with a certain amount of fear.

"Like [Bandile] Shandu today. Shandu didn't play to what he's capable of doing at home.

"At home he seems to play with a lot more freedom‚ a lot more confidence in himself. And in that first half he was panicking.

"Every time on the ball he was making the wrong decisions‚ using the wrong part of his foot to try and bring it down‚ wasn't looking to be positive and go forward‚ was looking to play back.

"And that's a mindset that seems to be in the players. And all one can do is to try and turn that negative into something positive.

"And‚ you know‚ during the week everything looks great. But it's like I keep telling the chairman [Farook Kadodia]‚ I will only know how they react once the referee blows that whistle [for kickoff].

"We look at all the games away‚ it's always not just been one or two players under-performing‚ because you can get away with that.

"When I look at today‚ it's three‚ four players under-performing. And then it becomes difficult structurally because you can only make three subs.

"So you've got to just try and keep motivating and pushing the players to get that belief in themselves.

"But it's not an easy situation. This is where you see the true character of the human being.

"Because you are in a dog-fight right now. And you must take responsibity.

"Harsh reality - you are responsible to find yourself where you are. And now you've got to be strong enough to get yourself out."

Dumisani Zuma's classy 50th-minute strike earned Chiefs victory as Amakhosi improved structurally and in tempo in the second half.