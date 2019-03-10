Bumbling Orlando Pirates have it all to do

By failing to beat FC Platinum on Friday night, Orlando Pirates have turned what looked like a molehill into a mountain.

Bumbling Bucs drew 2-2 with the Group B whipping boys from Zimbabwe at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The result left the South Africans languishing in third spot in the four-team log and leaves their chances of reaching the Confederation of African Football Champions League quarterfinals hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Table-toppers Esperance of Tunisia secured their quarterfinal spot with a 2-0 defeat of Guinea side Horoya SC in Tunis on Friday night.

Now Pirates, the 1995 champions, have it all to do and nothing but victory away to Horoya in Conakry will do for the Sea Robbers to sail to the last eight of Africa's premier inter-club competition.

They will travel to Guinea on Wednesday in a make or break encounter and a clash which Bucs boss Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has dubbed a final for his charges.