Kaizer Chiefs have to be “120 percent alert” against desperate‚ last-placed Maritzburg United in Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium‚ Amakhosi right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said that Mphahlele and left-sided player Philani Zulu’s recent returns from injury have brought an energy to his squad.

Bafana Bafana defender Mphahlele has cautioned that Maritzburg – showing signs of a late revival under coach Eric Tinkler in their desperate fight against relegation – can be among the most dangerous opponents Chiefs might face at the moment.

“Ja‚ Eric is a tactician‚ Eric is a disciplinarian. We all know Eric‚ you know‚” Mphahlele said.

“He’ll be there‚ shouting and pushing the boys.

“For us‚ it’s the same medicine. We just go out‚ work hard and fight to get everything. Go out and fight for each other.

“Go out and try and win the game. Which is what we are going to try and do. We are playing at home‚ so there’s no excuse why we shouldn’t win the game.