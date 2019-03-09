'Struggling' Kagiso Rabada's workload should be a worry for SA

Only a dozen bowlers in cricket history have reached 100 wickets in one-day internationals faster than Kagiso Rabada, but South Africa’s pace ace is far from satisfied with himself.

Rabada surged to 102 wickets in the format in his 64th ODI in Centurion on Wednesday, when he topped 150 kilometres an hour in taking 3/45 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

But, talking to reporters at Kingsmead ahead of Sunday’s third game in the five-match series, Rabada didn’t sound celebratory.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been struggling since Zimbabwe,” Rabada said. “I’ve been finding it hard. I wasn’t really clicking. Although I was still getting wickets it’s not the best that I’ve felt.

“It’s been a huge learning curve for me. I’ve tried to stick my head down and tried to get back to where I was and exceed where I was.

“It’s harder to get wickets in one-day cricket. I just need to find a way.”