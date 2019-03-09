Serena Williams backs US women in soccer discrimination lawsuit

Serena Williams and other prominent American tennis players past and present on Friday expressed support for a lawsuit filed by the U.S. women's national soccer team against their federation that alleges gender discrimination in wages and conditions.

All 28 members of the United States squad were named as plaintiffs in federal court in Los Angeles on International Women's Day.

Williams said pioneers in her sport stood up for pay equality in the 1970s and that the time may be right for soccer to level its playing field.

"The pay discrepancy is ludicrous," the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion told reporters after her second-round victory at the BNP Paribas Open.

"It's a battle, it's a fight," she said.