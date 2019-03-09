Orlando Pirates stage thrilling late comeback to draw against Platinum

Orlando Pirates produced one of their worst performances in their 2018-19 Caf Champions League campaign when they played to a needless 2-2 draw against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The Buccaneers make their route to the last eight of the tournament almost impossible with the last Group B match away to Horoya SC of Guinea coming on Saturday.

Platinum, who held Pirates to a goalless stalemate in the first leg in Harare, came to this match as no-hopers having already been eliminated after scoring no goals in three defeats and one draw in their previous four matches.

The Buccaneers, who were in the third placed and trailing Horoya by two points, wasted a wonderful opportunity to move the second place of the group with eight points as they allowed the Zimbabwean team to dominate them in their own turf in the first 45 minutes.

Pirates failed to take the advantage of the fact that Horoya suffered a 2-0 defeat away to group leaders and reigning champions, Esperance of Tunisia who have now qualified for the quarterfinals with a game to spare.