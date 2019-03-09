Lions outmuscle Jaguares in Super Rugby battle of big cats

One of rugby, in fact, professional sport’s great truisms was stretched to the limit by the Lions here at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday afternoon.

They were barely recognisable in personnel, and perhaps as a result performance, from the team that was so haplessly trampled by the Bulls a week earlier.

If Lions coach Swys de Bruin wanted a reaction, the cubs he pushed into battle against the grizzled Jaguares announced themselves with claws fully deployed.

With a team laden with players from their youth structures as a direct consequence from their gross under achievement against the Bulls, the Lions set about their task with alacrity.

These cubs were eager beavers in a first half that yielded four tries which helped catapult the Lions into a 26-13 lead.

Whereas a week ago they were like rabbits in headlights against the confrontational Bulls, this time they were less resigned to fate.

They used the width of the field to shift the point of attack thus exacting a lung busting toll on weary travellers from distant shores.

The Jaguares to their credit finished the stronger side.

The hosts though were less prone to error than they were a week ago but much of that confidence cascaded as a result of the dominance they were able to establish up front.