Crusaders plunder nine tries as Tahs pile more misery on Reds

The unstoppable Crusaders plundered nine tries in a 57-28 pummelling of the Chiefs Saturday while the Waratahs piled more misery on the Reds in Super Rugby action.

On a triple-header day, Rieko Ioane bagged four five-pointers to give the Blues their first win of the season with a 28-20 victory over the Tokyo-based Sunwolves. The Tahs beat the Reds 28-17, with three tries apiece.

The Crusaders' latest fullback find Will Jordan scored twice, as did All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor in his first outing of the year.

Wing Sevu Reece, unwanted by the Chiefs and dumped by Irish side Connacht, made the most of his Crusaders lifeline with a hand in several tries, including one of his own.

The Crusaders' overwhelming win saw the reigning champions extend their winning streak to 19 matches while the 2012 and 2013 champion Chiefs remain winless after four rounds.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Crusaders went off the boil in the closing minutes -- a concern for Taylor.

"We slacked off last week against the Reds and so we played a good 65 minutes today which was awesome to see, but we've still got a lot to work on in that last 15," he said.

Reece was instrumental in two quick tries, outsmarting Damian McKenzie both times to set up Braydon Ennor for the first and scoring himself for the second.