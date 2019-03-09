Blitzboks coach Neil Powell‚ whose mantra has always been about taking care of the small details‚ which will in turn sort out the big issues‚ admitted that he had one eye on the World Series log.

Usually Powell denies looking further ahead than the next assignment‚ but in Vancouver‚ where the sixth leg of the 2018-19 season is taking place‚ the log is taunting him.

The Blitzboks are fifth after five rounds. That puts them out of automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (top four) as it stands right now. That is a concern.

“The focus is not on the log‚ but you cannot ignore it‚” Powell said as the team finished their preparations for the Vancouver tournament.

“We want to finish in the top four as this was always a target‚ so we realise that we need to perform at our best to achieve that.

“We are only happy when we contest finals and some of our placings this year were not good enough.”

Powell feels an improved showing in Canada will help aid the Blitzboks’ quest‚ adding that the team did well in some areas in Las Vegas last week despite finishing seventh – their worst performance in five years.