Will Genia inspires Rebels fightback, as Beauden Barrett stars for Hurricanes

A Will Genia-inspired Rebels roared back from 19-3 down at half-time to stun the Brumbies Friday, while All Black Beauden Barrett kicked a last-gasp penalty to hand Hurricanes a narrow win.

The Rebels looked down and out but a brace from Jack Maddocks and tries by Genia and Marika Koroibete, coupled with the trusty boot of Quade Cooper, handed them an unlikely 29-26 win at AAMI Park.

It allowed them to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and overshadowed Folau Fainga'a becoming the first Brumbies forward to score tries in four consecutive games.

In blustery Wellington, the Hurricanes scraped past the Highlanders 25-22 as try-machine Ngani Laumape crossed twice to make it five in two matches.

"It was a really tight and tough contest," said Genia after the Rebels' second win of the season over the Canberra-based team.

"The one thing we spoke about at half-time was just keep our composure because we knew we would get our opportunity. We spoke about when we did get our opportunity to play at speed, because that is our point of difference."