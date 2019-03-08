Will Genia inspires Rebels fightback, as Beauden Barrett stars for Hurricanes
A Will Genia-inspired Rebels roared back from 19-3 down at half-time to stun the Brumbies Friday, while All Black Beauden Barrett kicked a last-gasp penalty to hand Hurricanes a narrow win.
The Rebels looked down and out but a brace from Jack Maddocks and tries by Genia and Marika Koroibete, coupled with the trusty boot of Quade Cooper, handed them an unlikely 29-26 win at AAMI Park.
It allowed them to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and overshadowed Folau Fainga'a becoming the first Brumbies forward to score tries in four consecutive games.
In blustery Wellington, the Hurricanes scraped past the Highlanders 25-22 as try-machine Ngani Laumape crossed twice to make it five in two matches.
"It was a really tight and tough contest," said Genia after the Rebels' second win of the season over the Canberra-based team.
"The one thing we spoke about at half-time was just keep our composure because we knew we would get our opportunity. We spoke about when we did get our opportunity to play at speed, because that is our point of difference."
The Brumbies, coming off a heavy defeat to the Hurricanes last weekend, were by far the better side in the first half with Henry Speight bursting down the wing for the breakthrough on 17 minutes.
Cooper converted a easy penalty to pull three points back but when Adam Coleman was yellow carded for offside the Brumbies took full advantage, snatching another try from a lineout drive with hooker Fainga'a flopping over to set his own little piece of history.
Then in a rolling maul on the half-time hooter, Matt Gibbon ripped the ball from the hands of Fainga'a as he went for the line and gave away a seven-point penalty try.
He got 10 minutes in the sin bin, leaving the Rebels to start the second-half a man down.
But they were pumped up and Koroibete shrugged off three tackles to get a try within a minute of the restart. And when Jack Maddocks crossed in the corner 10 minutes later it was game on at 19-15.
Rob Valetini extended the Brumbies lead before the crafty Genia took a quick-tap penalty and darted between the posts. Genia directed the action and when Maddocks got his second try to finally put them in front with 10 minutes left there was no way back for the Brumbies.
In Wellington, the scores were locked 22-22 at the final siren and the match hinged on a penalty awarded against Highlanders' lock Jackson Hemopo for hands in the ruck, which Barrett slotted nervelessly from in front of the posts.
"It was a real ding-dong battle," Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said. "We were getting bullied for the first 30 minutes and our discipline was terrible.
"But we showed good character and I'm proud of the boys' ticker to stay with it for 80 minutes."
The Highlanders made a poor start, but slowly wrested momentum and Aaron Smith scored after 10 minutes off the back of a dominant scrum.
Laumape hit back with a five pointer set up by an inch-perfect pass from TJ Perenara and powered over for a second to put the Hurricanes up 14-8 at half-time.
Barrett gifted an intercept to Sio Tomkinson with a loose pass after the restart, putting the Highlanders up 15-14.
They extended the lead with a Liam Coltman try from a lineout drive only for Ben Lam to lock up the scores 22-22 when he found space out wide and crossed in the corner.
- AFP