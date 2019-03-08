Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has asked his players to leave nothing to chance in their ‘must-win’ Caf Champions League‚ group stages clash against Lobi Stars of Nigeria at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night (9pm).

The Brazilians go into this crucial match in second spot with seven points after four matches in Group A and a win will almost certainly guarantee them a place in the next round with a trip to Wydad Casablanca remaining.

“We don’t want to go to Wydad in Morocco needing to get the result by all means‚” Mosimane said as Downs prepared to host the Nigerians who stunned them 2-1 in the first leg played in Enugu in January.

“The Champions League is a priority for us and this game at the weekend against Lobi Stars is big for us. Between the league and the Champions League‚ you know where the weight is and what is expected according to the history of the club.

“Champions League is huge for us and it is not easy because if it was easy then everybody would do it.

“To get to the Champions League‚ you have to be number one or two on the [PSL] log‚ and is it not difficult to be number one of two?” the coach asked.