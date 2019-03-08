Lyle Rowe in three-way Limpopo lead with Steve Surry, JC Ritchie

England’s Steve Surry carded a magnificent five-under-par 67 in the second round of the Limpopo Championship to get to a total of nine-under-par for the tournament and get himself into a three-way tie for the lead at Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate.

The one-time Sunshine Tour winner entered the round with a two-shot deficit after he carded a 68 in round one. Teeing off the 10th, Surry went birdie-par-birdie in his opening three holes to put himself among the leading players, and after pars on the 13th and 14th holes of the course – his fourth and fifth holes – the Englishman picked up another birdie on the par-three 15th. Unfortunately for him, though, he made his only bogey of the day on the par-three 17th.

“I’m very pleased,” he said, “this golf course can be very tricky if you don’t drive it straight because the rough is quite thick. But I hit the ball really well on the back nine, missed a few putts. Missed one on four and then on five which was about seven feet, which was a bit annoying. Otherwise, I played really nicely but needed the putter to warm up just a little bit.”

He made three more birdies on the homeward stretch.

Just as solid on day two was Port Elizabeth's Lyle Rowe whose 67 catapulted him to a share of the lead heading into the weekend. He turned in 33 and bogey-free after the three birdies he picked up on his front nine – the back nine of the course. He made three more birdies on the front nine but faltered on his 15th hole and made bogey there to finish nine-under-par.

“I putted well today,” said Rowe, “but you have to drive the ball particularly well here. Off the fairways, the rough is a bit patchy and because it is dry, you’re never going to get a consistent lie. Nine-under after two rounds of the tournament, I will take it.”

Overnight leader JC Ritchie is also in that three-way tie after his round-two 69.

The biggest movers on day two, however, included Christiaan Basson who shot a 66 and Neil Schietekat who carded a 68 to share fourth with Basson, one shot behind the leading trio. Rookie Jade Buitendag played himself into a share of sixth thanks to the 67 he shot in round two. He shares that spot with Jacques P de Villiers and leader of the Investec Order of Merit of the Gary Player Class, Keenan Davidse and they are all seven-under-par.

