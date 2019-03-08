City out to turn screw on Liverpool

Having reeled Liverpool in, champions Manchester City have a chance to start turning the screw on Jurgen Klopp’s side as they host Watford on Saturday, a day before their title rivals play Burnley.

Only a few weeks ago, Liverpool appeared firmly in the driving seat, but four draws in their last six matches have opened the door for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City have barged through it and five successive league victories have taken them a point clear with both sides having nine games left to play.

Victory over a Watford side smashed 5-0 by Klopp’s side on their last away outing would give them some daylight and heap pressure on Liverpool to get all three points against a Burnley side scrapping to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Klopp was defiant after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Everton left City above them for the first time since December with both teams having played the same number of games.

“We are positive – how couldn’t we be positive?” Klopp told the club’s website.

“There is a lot to come and a lot of games to play. The season is not over and we will not give up.”

With Liverpool’s attacking trident of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Robero Firmino struggling to click, the Anfield faithful will be encouraged by the news that England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nearing full fitness.

While the title race looks set to go to the wire, the battle for third and fourth and Champions League qualification is equally exciting, with Manchester United’s stunning revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upsetting the apple cart.

His spell reached new heights on Wednesday when United beat Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

One of the most stunning victories in their European history will send fourth-placed United to fifth-placed Arsenal in great heart for a match that has the feel of a six-pointer.

United have won every away game since Solskjaer took charge in December and if they continue that record on Sunday they would move four points ahead of Arsenal.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur will also be buoyant after reaching the Champions League quarterfinals this week.

They play on Saturday at struggling Southampton where victory would take them six points clear of United.