Bernard Parker still gives Kaizer Chiefs a title shot

"I don't think we still have a chance to win or compete for the league, but we just want to finish on a good note and maybe get a (CAF) Confederation Cup spot (by finishing third) if possible.

"Honestly speaking, it's unrealistic for us (to win the league) and maybe if the (current) technical team came in earlier, we would be talking a different story," he said.

Mphahlele pointed out that Chiefs's undoing was the fact that they dropped too many points by drawing a lot of games (eight so far).

"But we are saying it's water under the bridge and what do we do now? Can we try and fight for the points that are remaining and see what happens? It would be unrealistic of us to say we want to win the league," Mphahlele added.

Parker, meanwhile, had the media in stitches when he said Mphahlele woke up on the wrong side of the bed and was probably not in a positive mind.

"Everybody else have got their opinions, but I don't believe that's true what Rama said. Maybe he just woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning," Parker said in a separate interview.

"It's for us to believe. If we believe, anything is possible."