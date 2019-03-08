Bernard Parker still gives Kaizer Chiefs a title shot
Such is Kaizer Chiefs's precarious position on the Absa Premiership log that even their players contradicted each other yesterday about their chances of winning the title.
Right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele and forward Bernard Parker always speak their minds.
First up was Mphahlele as he gave his thoughts on tomorrow's clash against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium (6pm).
The Bafana Bafana defender said the aim for the team is to give their all in the eight remaining matches and move up from seventh spot.
"For us at the moment is to try to win the games that are remaining and see where we end off," said Mphahlele.
"I don't think we still have a chance to win or compete for the league, but we just want to finish on a good note and maybe get a (CAF) Confederation Cup spot (by finishing third) if possible.
"Honestly speaking, it's unrealistic for us (to win the league) and maybe if the (current) technical team came in earlier, we would be talking a different story," he said.
Mphahlele pointed out that Chiefs's undoing was the fact that they dropped too many points by drawing a lot of games (eight so far).
"But we are saying it's water under the bridge and what do we do now? Can we try and fight for the points that are remaining and see what happens? It would be unrealistic of us to say we want to win the league," Mphahlele added.
Parker, meanwhile, had the media in stitches when he said Mphahlele woke up on the wrong side of the bed and was probably not in a positive mind.
"Everybody else have got their opinions, but I don't believe that's true what Rama said. Maybe he just woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning," Parker said in a separate interview.
"It's for us to believe. If we believe, anything is possible."