Of course he is frustrated‚ but not having to have surgery is his biggest relief.

Lions’ regular captain Warren Whiteley is coming to terms with another stint on the sidelines but at least the prognosis is following the predicted path.

“The recovery is going very well. It is very much on track‚” said Whiteley about the pectoral muscle injury that forced him from the field against the Stormers in round two of Super Rugby at Newlands last month.

At first it was feared that Whiteley‚ who missed the bulk of last season through injury‚ would again sit out a large part of this campaign‚ potentially even jeopardising his chances of going to the Rugby World Cup.

“At first I feared I may have to have surgery and that could have meant I’d miss the whole season.