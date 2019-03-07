The Premiership run-in: How the league title contenders shape up

The Absa Premiership campaign is heading towards to an exciting climax with several teams all with a mathematical chance of winning the league title.

The nation's soccer lovers will need to fasten their seat belts and brace themselves for an emotional roller coaster after Cape Town City’s 2-1 midweek home victory over fellow title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns blew the race wide open.

Although Orlando Pirates huffed and puffed to a 10th draw of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic at home‚ the point was still enough for them to ascend to the summit even though Sundowns continue to hold the advantage of a game in hand.

TimesLIVE looks at the run-in and assesses the final assignments of pacesetters Pirates‚ Sundowns and City.

City appear to have the easier run-in‚ on paper at least‚ but judging by the fluidity of the results this season‚ nothing is certain and there will more twists in this race.