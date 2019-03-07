SA may gamble on David Miller as cover for wicketkeeper De Kock

South Africa appears to be preparing to gamble on using middle order batsman David Miller as cover for wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock at the World Cup in England.

Heinrich Klaasen‚ who has featured in 14 ODIs and played his last match against Pakistan in January‚ is out of favour and De Kock is likely to be the only recognised wicketkeeper at the tournament.

When South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2015 ICC World Cup‚ former Proteas coach Russell Domingo had retired AB de Villiers as cover for De Kock. But all indications are that they are prepared to take the unorthodox route with Miller.

The Miller experiment was put into practice during the commanding 113 runs win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at SuperSport Park on Wednesday night where he came on for De Kock and kept wicket for the last eight balls of the match.