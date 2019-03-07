Ruthless New Zealand look to win Test 'whatever way possible'

New Zealand have pledged a win-at-all-costs approach to the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Wellington on Friday, as they look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

The wicket is green and tailor-made for the early seamers, with New Zealand promising to continue with their short-ball tactic when it flattens out.

"We're looking to win the Test match in whatever way possible. Whatever gives us the best chance that is what we will do," New Zealand opener Tom Latham declared Thursday.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, faced further injury concerns to an already fragile batting line-up with Tamim Iqbal under a cloud and Mushfiqur Rahim unlikely to be fit.

Captain Mahmudullah described Tamim's issue as "a slight niggle" and accepted that "injury is part of the game".

Although neither side has named their match XV, Mahmudullah indicated Bangladesh would make changes given the colour of the wicket and how expensive spinner Mehidy Hasan proved in the first Test.

"We are yet to decide but we are thinking of picking four pace bowlers, given the conditions," he said.

"If you remember, the 2017 wicket was greenish early on too. Batsmen will find it difficult on the first day. There'll be seam movement and swing."