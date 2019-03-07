Rory McIlroy eyes 'awesome' Grand Slam with US Masters win

Rory McIlroy said Wednesday achieving a career Grand Slam at the Masters next month would be "awesome" for golf as he warms up for Augusta at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman could become only the sixth player to win all four major titles with a victory at the Masters, an elite club that both Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson can also enter this season.

Talking to reporters at Bay Hill on Wednesday, McIlroy said any player who manages to enter the pantheon alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods would deliver a boost to the sport.

"I mean, how good would that be for golf? That would be awesome," McIlroy said ahead of Thursday's opening round in Orlando.

"But I think just because it is a small list it would be just that bit cooler to join.

"c."

McIlroy, who tees off alongside reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman on Thursday, has made four previous attempts to complete his set of majors but come up short on each occasion.

And that doesn't count McIlroy's epic 2011 Masters collapse, where he led entering the final round but struggled to an 80 on Sunday and only finished in a share of 15th place.