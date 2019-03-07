Rafa Nadal wants Nick Kyrgios to set better example

Rafael Nadal insisted Wednesday that he has immense respect for Nick Kyrgios's talent, and his public scolding of the mercurial Aussie after their stormy Acapulco clash doesn't change that.

Kyrgios survived three match points to beat top-seeded Nadal in three sets to reach the quarter-finals in Acapulco, where he went on to win his first ATP title in more than a year.

Immediately after the match, 17-time Grand Slam champion Nadal said that Kyrgios -- who complained of illness, served underarm and taunted a pro-Nadal crowd on the way to victory -- "lacks respect for the public, the opponent and for himself."

Nadal told reporters at the Indian Wells Masters that he thought his comments may have suffered in translation, but his assessment of Kyrgios hadn't really changed.

"I never said nothing too negative about Nick, even if he took it more personally," Nadal said, adding that his comments had nothing to do with the underarm serve, which didn't make him feel disrespected at all.