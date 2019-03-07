Milestone event for Schoeman

Port Elizabeth’s Anriette Schoeman is filled with optimism as she prepares to take to the roads of the Mother City for the 41st edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend.

Schoeman, coming off the back of a nail-biting secondplace finish in The Herald Continental Cycle Tour a little over a week ago, is raring to get back into the saddle as she looks to claim at least a podium spot in her milestone 21st race.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, Schoeman said that despite getting her training off to a late start, she was ready to tackle the race.

“My preparation has not been ideal,” she said.

“I raced until mid-December and took a short holiday in late December, but when I started riding again, I got the flu, so I was already behind in terms of getting my training started again.

“And then shortly afterwards, I got sick again and had to go on a cycle of antibiotics.

“But with it being taper week, I’ll go there with what I have, make the most of it and race with my brain – hopefully my legs will come to the party too,” Schoeman said with a chuckle.

She said she would be happy with a podium finish, but she knew full well it would be a tough day at the office.

“Just being realistic, if I can podium, I would be really stoked, given the current form I am in,” she said.

“I could be better.

“But it depends on what happens on the day – sometimes fortune favours the brave.

“I’ve had races where I have gone in not being in the best form ever, and things just panned out well and went in my favour, so I don’t have too many expectations.

“It is a special race, and I would like to do well, as a way of thanking my sponsors who have looked after me so well.”

Schoeman’s love-hate relationship with the Cape Argus Cycle Tour started in 1997 when the women still raced the full race distance of 105km and had to sprint for the finish among men in huge bunches.

For the past two years women have had their own 76km race, starting in Glen Cairn.

Schoeman won all four races from 2000 to 2003 on the Blue Route when Chapmans Peak was closed for four years due to road repairs – earning her the nickname Queen of the Blue Route.

With seven tour wins and numerous podium finishes in the previous 20 races in which she has participated, Schoeman said there was still always an element of luck involved.

“The [CT Cycle Tour] is quite a hard race.

“There is always a bit of luck involved – with it being such a big race, so much can go wrong,” she said.

“I really love the race and the unpredictability of it.

“It is always like a round of Russian roulette, so hopefully everything will work out this weekend and things will work in my favour,” she said.

Having raced at various cycle tours around the globe, Schoeman still singles this race out as one of her favourite races on the cycling calendar.

“I think the fact that I keep going back speaks to how much I enjoy the race and hopefully when I am 80, they will have a wheelchair division for me,” Schoeman remarked.

“Race weekend belongs to everyone, not just the people who win the race . . . you find cyclists going for about seven hours, and they are just as happy as I am if I had a good race,” she said.

“The organisers really go out of their way to ensure that members of the cycling community have a weekend to remember.”

Asked about some of her most memorable CT Cycle Tour races to date, Schoeman said claiming her seventh win was pretty special.

“That moment was quite special to me because it had never been done before, so in a way I was relieved that I could pull off the result.

“It was very unexpected, but when I realised no-one had done it before, it made it even more special,” she said.

Another memorable moment for her was the 2007 edition of the race, when she raced despite having broken her wrist just weeks prior to the event.