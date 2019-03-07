Lions coach Swys de Bruin rings changes for Jaguares clash

Coach Swys de Bruin has turned to some of the Lions’ cubs to restore a spring to his team’s step in this season’s Super Rugby.

The Lions have lost consecutive matches to the Stormers and the Bulls and are at the foot of the South African conference.

They are now in territory they have not been in since the franchise’s days of struggle predating their temporary exit from the tournament.

As expected De Bruin has rung the changes for the Saturday’s clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park.

Spring-heeled centre Wandisile Simelane will partner with Franco Naude in midfield‚ Sylvian Mahuza slots in at wing‚ Ross Cronjé is in at scrumhalf‚ Kwagga Smith moves to number eight making way for Vincent Tshituka at number seven‚ while Ruan Vermaak comes in at lock at the expense of Stephan Lewies.