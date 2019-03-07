Goal! Cape Town scores big as host of 2023 Netball World Cup

SA will be the 16th host nation since the World Cup was first held in 1963.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, who represented the city council at the announcement, promised the "best tournament yet".

"It is the first time that the largest women's sporting event in the world will be hosted on African soil - and Cape Town will work hard to make the 2023 Netball World Cup the best yet," he said.

"A lot of hard work and intense preparations from all spheres of government went into the bid to present what Cape Town has to offer. It was a team effort which showcased our world-class facilities, infrastructure and expertise in hosting major international events."