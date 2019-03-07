Goal! Cape Town scores big as host of 2023 Netball World Cup
Cape Town will host the 2023 Netball World Cup, the International Netball Federation said on Thursday.
A Kaapse Klopse minstrel troupe led the celebrations after the announcement at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The crowd goes wild after its announced South Africa will host the 2023 Netball World Cup...? ?@NehnaS @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/CqmGNqiUid— ??????? ????????? (@AJGMolyneaux) March 7, 2019
SA will be the 16th host nation since the World Cup was first held in 1963.
Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, who represented the city council at the announcement, promised the "best tournament yet".
"It is the first time that the largest women's sporting event in the world will be hosted on African soil - and Cape Town will work hard to make the 2023 Netball World Cup the best yet," he said.
"A lot of hard work and intense preparations from all spheres of government went into the bid to present what Cape Town has to offer. It was a team effort which showcased our world-class facilities, infrastructure and expertise in hosting major international events."
WE WON THE BID! CAPE TOWN WILL HOST THE 2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP! In hosting the world cup, R2.5 billion will be injected into the Western Cape economy creating hundreds of job opportunities & unity as a nation through sport. This time for Africa! ?? @NetballWorldCup @Netball_SA pic.twitter.com/72HFh1VjQd— Anroux Marais (@AnrouxMarais) March 7, 2019
Smith said the event would create jobs and increase spending on Cape Town's tourist attractions.
"Securing the Netball World Cup will help the country in promoting women's sports and raising the profile of netball as a key sport," he said.
The 2019 Netball World Cup is being hosted in the UK city of Liverpool this year. SA qualified automatically as one of the top five teams in the world.