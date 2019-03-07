Sport

Goal! Cape Town scores big as host of 2023 Netball World Cup

By Aron Hyman - 07 March 2019
A Kaapse Klopse minstrel troupe led the celebrations after the announcement that Cape Town would host the 2023 Netball World Cup. The Netball World Cup is the world's biggest women's event.
Cape Town will host the 2023 Netball World Cup, the International Netball Federation said on Thursday.

A Kaapse Klopse minstrel troupe led the celebrations after the announcement at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

SA will be the 16th host nation since the World Cup was first held in 1963. 

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, who represented the city council at the announcement, promised the "best tournament yet".

"It is the first time that the largest women's sporting event in the world will be hosted on African soil - and Cape Town will work hard to make the 2023 Netball World Cup the best yet," he said.

"A lot of hard work and intense preparations from all spheres of government went into the bid to present what Cape Town has to offer. It was a team effort which showcased our world-class facilities, infrastructure and expertise in hosting major international events."

Smith said the event would create jobs and increase spending on Cape Town's tourist attractions. 

"Securing the Netball World Cup will help the country in promoting women's sports and raising the profile of netball as a key sport," he said. 

The 2019 Netball World Cup is being hosted in the UK city of Liverpool this year. SA  qualified automatically as one of the top five teams in the world.

