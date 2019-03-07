Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic finds it hard to explain why his team appears to have a recent tendency for conceding first‚ and only then playing at their best after that.

That propensity appeared to be in full view again as Pirates on Tuesday night were flat in the first half of their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Orlando Stadium‚ and conceded Tshepo Rikhotso’s soft 37th-minute opener.

The Bucs rallied drastically in the second half‚ but could only net Luvuyo Memela’s 79th-minute equaliser from a string of chances.

But it was not just Tuesday that Pirates showed this tendency.

Bucs have conceded first‚ whether coming back into those games or not‚ in seven of their last nine matches in all competitions.

They have conceded first‚ then fought back for a result‚ in four of those nine.

In league games it is four out of five.

“Facts you cannot dribble. Facts are something that we need to accept‚” Sredojevic conceded.