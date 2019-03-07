Kaizer Chiefs media manager Vina Maphosa has stood by the view he expressed on social media that the club can still be in the Absa Premiership title mix if they beat Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Maphosa came in for some stick for his Tweet on Wednesday that sixth-placed Chiefs‚ eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates‚ can be back in the title race if they beat lastplaced Maritzburg.

He tweeted: “A win in weekend will get us in the mix definitely – join us at FNB @OfficialSMSA on Saturday 18:00 @KaizerChiefs.”

Maphosa told TimesLIVE it was not a belief at Chiefs that Amakhosi could still challenge‚ but a mathematical reality.

Chiefs (22 games played) have a game in hand on Pirates (23)‚ and if they beat United will be just five points behind the leaders.

“It’s not a belief. It’s what we’ve planned for from the start of the season – to win the league‚” Maphosa said.

“So that hasn’t changed. It will only change when you do your maths and you say‚ ‘No‚ out of all mathematical possibilities‚ we can’t make it’.

“So we are in there. If we win the next match we are on 35 points‚ we are not far off; we still have a chance to go for it.

“When we prepare‚ we prepare to win the game with the aim of winning the league.

“There are no runaway leaders or someone who has got 20 points. It’s very tight so there are possibilities for everybody.”