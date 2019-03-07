Netball South Africa had to fight back tears as mixed emotions swirled after Cape Town was named as host city for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Molokwane suffered a personal tragedy just a few weeks ago when her husband was killed in a car accident.

Jumping up and down and screaming in celebration when International Netball Federation (INF) president Molly Rhone made the announcement seemed inappropriate for her‚ despite the sensational news.

The sport’s flagship event will come to Africa for the first time since its inception in 1963 and will inject at least R2bn in revenue into the local and national economy.

When set aside against an estimated budget of R68 million to stage the event‚ the economic benefits appear even more significant than the legacy and profile benefits for the sports itself.

But the legacy projects that the World Cup will stimulate were a key aspect of the bid book and have been highly prioritised by both NSA and the INF.

“I’ve had a lot of tears over the past few weeks. I wish I could jump up and down and celebrate but in my heart I am celebrating‚” Molokwane said.

“I know that if my husband were here‚ he would say ‘well done‚ my wife.’

“We were not favourites to win this bid‚ but I would like to thank Molly for encouraging us to carry on because you believed in the hosting rotating.