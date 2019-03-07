Defence and ball possession have been issues for the Blitzboks during the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series campaign and it’s something they will need to improve in round six in Vancouver.

So far this season‚ in 29 matches‚ the Blitzboks have only won 17 because they miss on average six tackles per game.

In sevens rugby‚ with more room and fewer players‚ missed tackles are amplified.

It’s no surprise them that the Blitzboks have lost 11 of 29 matches they’ve played this season.

On average since the World Series began in 1999‚ they lose 11 matches per season. The current campaign is only halfway through.

The fact that the Blitzboks suffered back-to-back defeats in four of the five tournaments played in the series so far‚ rubs even more salt into the wounds for the South Africans.

“It hurts the team as well‚” said Blitzbok back Stedman Gans‚ and they are working very hard to fix the wrongs.