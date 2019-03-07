Banyana Banyana coach Desree Ellis says the results did not reflect her team’s performance at the 2019 Cyprus Cup‚ where the South Africans finished 10th out of 12 teams after a 3-0 loss to Finland on Wednesday.

Ellis has been using the tournament as a build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June-July‚ and experimented throughout‚ making another six changes for their play-off fixture against the Fins.

The result was against them‚ but the coach believes there were still plenty of positives to pull out of the game.

"We had a lot of new players playing‚ the way we played we dominated in all areas except the scoreboard‚” Ellis said.

“Our movement with and without the ball was much better‚ our rotation of the ball was good‚ but at this level the smallest mistake you make is punished.

"We have spoken about it before and it is something we really need to minimise.