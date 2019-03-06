Banyana Banyana veteran Noko Matlou wore the captain’s armband as she made her 150th appearance in the national side‚ but it proved an unhappy occasion as the team slumped to a 3-0 loss to Finland to finish 10th at the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday.

Banyana ended a disappointing showing at the tournament with a third loss in four games‚ not ideal preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France in June-July.

But coach Desiree Ellis will point to the fact that she made a number of changes in each game of the tournament‚ and experimented with positions and formations‚ which will have contributed to the below par results.

Ellis changed six for the play-off match with the Fins‚ including resting star names Janine van Wyk‚ Rhoda Mulaudzi‚ Linda Motlhalo‚ Refiloe Jane and Leandra Smeda.