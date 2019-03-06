Following consecutive conference defeats to the Stormers and the Bulls‚ the Lions have retreated into the long grass.

Swys de Bruin’s team‚ who are now bottom of the South African conference after three matches‚ have opted to maintain a low profile this week in the hope it will bring about the desired change in performance in Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park.

They have curtailed their media obligations until Thursday in the hope that will bring sharper focus to their efforts this week.

Adopting the laager mentality‚ however‚ is unlikely to get them out of the rut they are currently in.

Their biggest concern is their sterile attack and the ease with which their opponents have shut them out.