Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted to falling short of his 45% transformation target in 2018‚ but even so‚ was not daunted about reaching the 50% mark this season.

Erasmus was certainly the most progressive Bok coach of the modern era‚ by choosing 20 black players out of the 50 he used in Tests in 2018.

The transformation criteria‚ though‚ are not that straightforward because it’s a percentage weighted over the entire course of the year‚ and not a target for every game.

Even so‚ Erasmus fell just short despite doing far more than all of his post-isolation predecessors.

But he did make Siya Kolisi the first black Springbok Test captain‚ which was a remarkable statement of intent regarding transformation.