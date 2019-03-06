Proteas take 2-0 series lead with big win at SuperSport Park

Quinton de Kock once again showed how vital he is going to be for South Africa at the World Cup with a belligerent knock of 94 off 70 to help the Proteas to a 113 runs victory over Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on Wednesday night.

Kagiso Rabada also had a lot to do with this comprehensive win, achieved with 17 overs to spare, after taking 3/43 as South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 138 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

On a day where the most of Proteas batsmen failed to cover themselves in glory being bowled out for a below-par score of 251 inside 46 overs, De Kock once again stood tall and he was unlucky not to have registered his 14th ODI century.

This was another aggressive performance by the left-hander, who was namd the man of the match, and it was a follow up on his 81 off 72 in the first match in Johannesburg last weekend where captain Faf du Plessis scored a hundred as South Africa won by eight wickets.