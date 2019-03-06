Mamelodi Sundowns' fixture postponement request rejected

Mamelodi Sundowns have been refused a postponement of next Tuesday’s Absa Premiership game against Maritzburg United and must now change their travel plans for their last Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

But their title rivals Orlando Pirates have been given permission to move their game next midweek against Black Leopards in a decision by the Premier Soccer League that will raise questions about one team being favoured over the other.

But the League officials say Maritzburg refused to change the game and Sundowns have also not accepted an alternate date at the end of the month – and they have no alternative‚ even though they might be seen as favouring one of the title challengers over the other.

“As you will appreciate for last couple of months‚ we have been trying to accommodate clubs playing in the African Champions League‚ striving to strike a balance in assisting them to play in the continental club competition and also fulfill domestic assignments‚” said the League’s spokesperson Luxolo September on Wednesday.