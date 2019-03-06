Kaizer Chiefs remain confident of Premiership title chances

Chiefs (22 games played) have a game in hand on Pirates (23)‚ and if they beat United will be just five points behind the leaders.

“It’s not a belief. It’s what we’ve planned for from the start of the season – to win the league‚” Maphosa said.

“So that hasn’t changed. It will only change when you do your maths and you say‚ ‘No‚ out of all mathematical possibilities‚ we can’t make it’.

“So we are in there. If we win the next match we are on 35 points‚ we are not far off; we still have a chance to go for it.

“So it’s not a belief – that’s how it is. When we prepare‚ we prepare to win the game with the aim of winning the league.