Kaizer Chiefs extend relationship with long-serving Bernard Parker
Kaizer Chiefs’ 32-year-old forward Bernard Parker has signed a one-year extension to his contract and bulked up their stocks in defence with the promotion of teenage defender Njabulo Blom from their academy.
The Soweto giants‚ who are blowing hot and cold in mid-table and nearing four years since they last lifted a trophy‚ have given the long-serving Parker an option to renew for another year.
Parker joined Chiefs from Dutch club FC Twente in July 2011 and is the second longest-serving player in Naturena at the moment. He would have spent almost a decade with Chiefs by the time his contract extension ends.
Goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune and midfield mainstay Willard Katsande are the other two long-time servants in the current Amakhosi squad.
Parker has won two league titles‚ the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 trophy since joining Chiefs‚ scoring 39 goals in 149 appearances for the Glamour Boys.
The 19-year-old Blom appears to be admired by coach Middendorp and will hope to sponge off the massive experience that the Chiefs defenders have.
Blom was part of the Amajita team that sealed the Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualification as well as a third-place finish at the Africa Youth Cup of Nations in Niger last month.