Kaizer Chiefs extend relationship with long-serving Bernard Parker

Kaizer Chiefs’ 32-year-old forward Bernard Parker has signed a one-year extension to his contract and bulked up their stocks in defence with the promotion of teenage defender Njabulo Blom from their academy.

The Soweto giants‚ who are blowing hot and cold in mid-table and nearing four years since they last lifted a trophy‚ have given the long-serving Parker an option to renew for another year.

Parker joined Chiefs from Dutch club FC Twente in July 2011 and is the second longest-serving player in Naturena at the moment. He would have spent almost a decade with Chiefs by the time his contract extension ends.