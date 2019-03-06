Currie Cup-winning coach John Dobson has been appointed as Stormers head coach from 2020‚ Western Province Rugby (WPR) confirmed on Tuesday night.

Dobson‚ who led Western Province to the 2017 Currie Cup title and is currently assistant Stormers coach‚ will replace Robbie Fleck next season.

Fleck‚ who was parachuted into the job when Eddie Jones jilted the Stormers less than a week into his tenure as head coach in late 2015‚ will see out the remainder of his four-year contract.

It expires on October 31‚ 2019.

Former Stormers assistant coach Paul Treu‚ who has been at the centre of a power struggle with Director of Rugby Gert Smal and the union’s Board‚ has been redeployed in a newly created position.

The unpopular Treu‚ who made claims of discrimination and being undermined during his time as Stormers defence coach between 2015-18‚ has been named ‘Performance and Innovation Manager’.

Whatever that is.Treu’s complaints were independently investigated and later dismissed‚ which resulted in the bulk of the player body calling for his dismissal.

Treu is currently overseas on a development programme where has spent time at Manchester United among other sporting clubs.