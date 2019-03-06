Five players Stuart Baxter must must have in his squad for Libya

All eye will be on Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Monday when he names the team to face Libya in a decisive and final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier that will have the nation's soccer lovers on the edge of their seats next month.

Bafana need a point to qualify for the continental showpiece in Egypt while Libya must win to book a place in the expanded 24-team tournament.

Baxter's squad will be under intense scrutiny as the fans are waiting patiently to see if they agree with the Bafana coach's choice of personnel or they reject his selections.

Below are five players we believe should be on the list when Baxter announces his squad on Monday:

1) Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus has been part of the Bafana set-up under Baxter before and it remains to be seen if his current form with Cape Town City will be enough to force the coach’s hand.

The 28-year-old striker raised his hand for a Bafana call up last week when he scored two league goals against title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.