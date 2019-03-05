Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goal-scorer Benni McCarthy has backed striker Kermit Erasmus to force his way back into the national team fold just in time for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Erasmus has played very little football over the past three seasons owing to unsuccessful stints at European clubs since leaving Orlando Pirates for France in 2015.

The Port Elizabeth-born striker is‚ however‚ on a mission to regain full match fitness and resurrect his career since joining Cape Town City on a three-year contract in December.

Since his move to Cape Town‚ Erasmus has contributed with two goals in five appearances in all competitions‚ both strikes coming in his lat two games‚ as he rediscovers his scoring touch amidst getting vital playing time.