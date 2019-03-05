Ryan Giggs will not rule out another Manchester United comeback

With the 20-year anniversary of the miraculous Uefa Champions League triumph around the corner, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs took time to reminisce about the unforgettable final.

It was two decades ago on May 26 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona where the Red Devils staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in Champions League history.

With United 1-0 down in injury time, two quick goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snatched the victory.

Giggs, who is in the country as an ambassador for the Uefa tournament, gave his view on which of United's two Champions League-winning teams (1999 or 2008) was the best.