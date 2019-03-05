Quinton de Kock ‘can be key for Proteas at World Cup’

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis believes that explosive opener Quinton de Kock will be one of the key players for South Africa at the World Cup in England.

The Proteas open the tournament against hosts England at The Oval in London on May 30 and Du Plessis is hoping that De Kock‚ who also doubles up as wicket-keeper‚ takes his current form to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the tournament.

“Runs are important for any player and as long as he is scoring runs it is good for all of us because he is going to be a big factor at the World Cup‚” said Du Plessis as the Proteas prepared to take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

South Africa are looking to take their lead to 2-0.

The Proteas started their last ODI series at home before travelling to the World Cup with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Sunday in Johannesburg with De Kock scoring 81 runs off 72.